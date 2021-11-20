Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLFPF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

