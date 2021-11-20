State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,785 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicell by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $10,462,853. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

OMCL opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $184.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

