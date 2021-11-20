State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

CNC opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

