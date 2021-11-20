State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.50 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.46.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

