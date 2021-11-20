State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,208 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.