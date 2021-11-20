State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 851 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

