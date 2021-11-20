State Street Corp Increases Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,223,585. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

