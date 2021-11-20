State Street Corp Purchases 17,641 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

