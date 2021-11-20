State Street Corp Sells 114,586 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.35% of Modine Manufacturing worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $614.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

