Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 43.6% in October

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the October 14th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 138,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,851. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

