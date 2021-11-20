Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Up 41.4% in October

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

