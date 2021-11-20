Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.72 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

