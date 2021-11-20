Steve Aselage Sells 31,800 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.