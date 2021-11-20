Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 1,060 Shares

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

