Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 318.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.