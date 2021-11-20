STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of STMicroelectronics worth $39,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,288 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

STM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.