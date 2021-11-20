Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

