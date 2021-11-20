Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,400% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FNHC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 12,975,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,011. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth $42,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

