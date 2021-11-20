StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

