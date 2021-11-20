Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells $33,174.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Strattec Security stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

