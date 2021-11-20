Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LRN opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Stride by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Stride by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stride by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stride by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Stride by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

