Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of INN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

