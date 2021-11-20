Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $36.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.36.
SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SUM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 836,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.