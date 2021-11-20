Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $36.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after buying an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 836,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

