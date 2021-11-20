Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 540,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,218. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

