Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

