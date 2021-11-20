Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.52 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 22,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

