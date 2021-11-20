Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Superdry stock remained flat at $$4.11 on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949. Superdry has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.