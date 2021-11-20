Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Superdry stock remained flat at $$4.11 on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949. Superdry has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

