Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.84.

In other Superior Gold news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 400,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

