SuperLauncher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $354,256.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002657 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $354,256.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,306,067 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

