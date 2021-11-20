Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

