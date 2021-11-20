Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $438,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $185,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.93. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

