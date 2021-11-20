Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

