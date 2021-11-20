Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 7,106 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

