Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 9,776 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.