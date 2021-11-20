SYNC Network Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $5,232.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.00334381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012481 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

