Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Up 1.9%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.00. 26,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 20,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSMXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysmex has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

