T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

