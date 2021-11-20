Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

