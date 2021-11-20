Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

