Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

