Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $250.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

