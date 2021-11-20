Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

TTCF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

