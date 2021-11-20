TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

