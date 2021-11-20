Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON TM17 remained flat at $GBX 670 ($8.75) on Friday. 111,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,814. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 743.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £880.87 million and a PE ratio of 39.64.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

