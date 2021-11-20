Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $36.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 4,820,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $62,145,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $50,021,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

