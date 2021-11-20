Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $207.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $120.54 and last traded at $120.65, with a volume of 160201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

