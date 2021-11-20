Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,460.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

