TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT opened at $35.00 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

