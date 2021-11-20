TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
TIXT opened at $35.00 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
