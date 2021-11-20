Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,328 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $153.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.