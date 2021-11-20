Terracoin Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $488,980.22 and approximately $719.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.00986086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00267438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003487 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

